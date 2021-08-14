Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target

  • August 14 2021 07:00:00

Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target

Turkey and Sudan on Aug. 13 set a target of $2 billion trade in the next five years, said Turkey’s vice president.

“Our trade with Sudan reached $480 million in 2020,” Fuat Oktay said during a Turkey-Sudan round-table meeting in the capital Ankara.

Mining is an important area in Turkey’s commercial cooperation with Sudan, he added.

“I believe that with the sincere support of the Sudanese side, the problems in the mining fields allocated to Turkish companies will be resolved. Our cooperation established on a win-win basis in the mining sector will continue efficiently,” he added.

Oktay said Turkish investment in Sudan reached $314 million, adding a total of 90 projects, including 20 in the past two years, were undertaken by Turkish contracting companies in Sudan. The opening of a Ziraat Participation Bank branch in the capital Khartoum is an example of the strengthening economic relations between the two countries, he maintained.

In Sudan, 100,000 hectares of agricultural land has been allocated to Turkey for processing in the first place, he underlined.

“It was agreed to increase this area in the future,” he noted, adding agricultural cooperation under the General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TIGEM) will provide an important investment opportunity for Turkish businesspeople in Sudan.

“In addition, we wish to continue our cooperation in other new projects, especially the Khartoum International Airport project, in the future,” he said.

On Aug. 12, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

On the sidelines of the meeting, several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed, mainly in the fields of energy, defense, finance, and media.

WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  2. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

    Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

  5. Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan

    Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan
Recommended
Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable
Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles
Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period
Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Turkish students win intl competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine

Turkish students win int'l competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine
Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month
WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

The Canadian government announced on Aug. 13 it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.