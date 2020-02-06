Turkey slams European Parliament over PKK event

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey condemned the European Parliament on Feb. 5 for holding an event attended by the ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

Turkey strongly condemned the "unofficial event, which also ignores the principle of fighting terrorist organizations without discrimination," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Allowing the PKK terrorist organization's ringleaders -- who are also on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations -- to participate in an event in the European Parliament and spread terrorist propaganda at the event means openly supporting terrorism, the statement said.