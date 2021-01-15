Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

  • January 15 2021 11:49:21

Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see the post-pandemic period as an opportunity to encourage foreign and domestic investment through stronger public governance, said an official from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"Turkey is looking at a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and risks persist for growth and well-being," Alvaro Pereira, OECD director of economic country studies, said during a press conference on Jan. 14 on the latest survey of the organization over the Turkish economy.

He asserted that the country should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability.

The economic activity in Turkey declined sharply at the beginning of the pandemic, Pereira said, adding the government concentrated on credit expansion through state-owned banks during this period.

The OECD welcomed the Turkish Central Bank's recent tightening monetary policy, the official said and called it very important in terms of macro-economic policies.

Since November, Turkey's risk premium in international markets saw a significant fall and this will reduce the financing costs of both the government and companies, he argued.

Pereira also advised the government to use market and labor reforms to empower businesses to grow and create quality jobs.

Survey

The OECD on Thursday upgraded Turkey's growth forecast for 2020.

In its latest economic survey of Turkey, the organization found that "the Turkish economy's recovery from the first wave of the pandemic was strong but faced headwinds."

It said the country's growth rate is estimated to have declined by 0.2% in 2020 instead of 1.3% as previously expected.

It also projected the Turkish economy will grow by 2.6% and 3.5% in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Once recovery is underway and investor confidence restored, the OECD survey predicted that "a combination of market, institutional and education reforms could lift GDP per capita by 1% per year over the coming years."

The OECD's Economic Outlook Report published on Dec. 1 predicted the growth will be 2.9% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.

The global body also said it estimated the average inflation rate in Turkey to hit 12% and %10 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

  2. Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

    Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

  3. Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

    Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

  4. President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

    President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

  5. Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

    Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s
Recommended
Short-term external debt stock hits $134.6 bln

Short-term external debt stock hits $134.6 bln
EBRD ramps up investment in Turkey amid pandemic

EBRD ramps up investment in Turkey amid pandemic
TANAP carrying gas in full capacity: CEO

TANAP carrying gas in full capacity: CEO
Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official
Energy efficiency saves Turkey $1 bln between 2017-2019

Energy efficiency saves Turkey $1 bln between 2017-2019
Turkish banks cooperate for joint ATM networks

Turkish banks cooperate for joint ATM networks
WORLD German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

Germany’s total coronavirus cases topped two million on Jan. 15, as Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for a "significant" tightening of restrictions to slow the infection rate.

ECONOMY Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see the post-pandemic period as an opportunity to encourage foreign and domestic investment through stronger public governance, said an official from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals in the Ziraat Turkish Cup after defeating Kasımpaşa 1-0 at home on Jan. 14. 