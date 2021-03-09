Turkey sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing

  • March 09 2021 17:50:29

ANKARA- Agence France-Presse
A Turkish court on March 9 sentenced five suspects to life in jail over the 2016 murder of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Six other suspects were acquitted while seven others were convicted of membership of an armed terrorist group.

The suspects were accused of links to the 22-year-old gunman, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, who was killed by Turkish special forces shortly after he assassinated Karlov at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital.

WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Although there are countries such as India and China behind the trained manpower in many areas such as software, coding and the use of low-code platforms, Turkish companies, with strong investment and technological breakthrough, try to make Turkey "software giant," investor Erdem Erkul has stated on March 9.
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.