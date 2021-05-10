Turkey neutralizes 40 terrorists as part of Eren Operations so far

KARS-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has neutralized 40 terrorists as part of Eren Operations so far, the country’s interior minister said on May 9.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Speaking at a security meeting in the eastern Kars province, Süleyman Soylu said Turkey is fighting to ensure peace, security, and order both inside and across the borders.

Reminding that six more terrorists were neutralized on May 8 in rural areas of the Nusaybin district of southeastern Mardin province, Soylu added: "Eren Operations continue in 15 different areas with a total of 15,674 personnel, including 912 from gendarmerie special operation units and commandos, and 10 police special operation teams."

So far, through Eren Operations, 40 terrorists - three in top red, six in orange, and one in gray categories of the Interior Ministry's wanted list - have been neutralized, Soylu added.

The operations were launched in January, and a total of 770 caves and shelters have been destroyed, he said.

During Eren operations, 127 planted mines were found and nearly 412 kilograms (908 pounds) of explosives, 138 guns, 45,395 ammunition, and 439 kg (968 lbs) of marijuana were seized, noted Soylu.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.