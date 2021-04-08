Turkey mourns soldiers killed in Syria

  • April 08 2021 09:07:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish cabinet members, political party representatives, and presidential officials offered their condolences late on April 7 to the families of soldiers who were killed in the Operation Olive Branch zone in northern Syria by the PKK terrorist organization.

“May God’s mercy be on our two heroic soldiers who were martyred by the treacherous terrorist organization PKK/YPG in Operation Olive Branch,” presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on social media.

He further expressed his condolences and wished patience to the families of the deceased.

“Our combat against terrorist organizations will continue with full determination. Our state will keep up the fight until not a single terrorist is left,” said Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on social media.

He wished God’s mercy and grace upon the heroic soldiers that were killed in the attack.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on Twitter: “I wish mercy from God Almighty to our martyrs, patience to their families and condolences to our nation.”

“We have paid for this vile attack, and we will continue to do so. We are determined. We will eradicate terrorism,” he added.

 

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu posted a tweet wishing mercy and grace from Allah to the heroic martyrs and voiced his sadness over the loss suffered by their families, loved ones, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish nation.

Wishing patience to the families and loved ones of the soldiers killed by the “the treacherous terrorist organization,” National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Twitter that “our prayers and our hearts are with our heroes who carry out anti-terrorist operations in the region.”

In a tweet, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy extended his condolences to the families of the heroic soldiers killed in “the treacherous attack organized by the terrorist organization YPG/PKK in Operation Olive Branch” and the Turkish nation.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: “I would like to express my condolences to our heroic soldiers who were martyred in the treacherous terrorist attack in Operation Olive Branch” on Twitter.

“May God’s mercy be on our nation,” he added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

