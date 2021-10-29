Turkey marks Republic Day with great enthusiasm

ISTANBUL

Turkey is set to mark the 98th anniversary of the republic’s founding day with a series of events across the country today, from concerts to dance performances, light shows, exhibitions and conferences.

The first official ceremony for the day will be held in Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, with a wreath-laying and a minute of silence rituals with the participation of top officials.

Celebrations will continue with small-scale ceremonies organized by local authorities in which participants will have to wear protective face masks and follow social distancing rules across the country.

The day before, streets and avenues were adorned with Turkish flags and posters while municipalities put up advertisements for concerts to be held at night on the cities’ main squares.

In line with the Republic Day celebrations, numerous events in Istanbul are expected to appeal to all kinds of tastes of music lovers. Kenan Doğulu, a prominent Turkish popstar will take the stage at VW Arena while well-known artist Kerem Görsev will meet jazz lovers in the Museum Gazhane.

Turkish rapper Patron Flexin will bring audiences together to dance to the beat in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district with his rhythmic tracks, while Yüzyüzeyken Konuşuruz, a remarkable band of Turkish alternative music, will lighten up the mood of those who will gather in Kadıköy.

Turkish Cypriot popstar Ziynet Sali will also take the stage in Üsküdar, while Melike Şahin will sing her songs at Topkapı City Park.

At the same time, the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) will reopen its doors with the “Mimar Sinan Opera,” a two-act work composed by Hasan Uçarsu. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also attend the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, hundreds of associations, law societies, non-governmental organizations, government offices, city councils, schools and businesses have already released celebration messages to mark the anniversary.

Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic on this day in the year 1923 and became its first president after a vote that took place in the Turkish Parliament at the time.

The republic, which replaced the collapsed Ottoman Empire, was declared a few months after an international treaty recognized the independence of the new state and the declaration of Ankara as its capital was made.

Building upon the legacy of the war-torn Ottoman Empire, the new republic introduced a wider democracy in which Atatürk was hailed as the great statesman credited with rebuilding a devastated country with new ideas.