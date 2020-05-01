Turkey marks May Day amid pandemic

ANKARA

The International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, was marked by labor unions, NGOs and political parties across Turkey.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the weekend curfew Ankara implemented, rallies were not held on May 1. Nevertheless, May Day was celebrated with "social distancing" in various cities on April 30.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 30 also commemorated International Workers' Day.

"We will continue to support all kinds of sincere work to be done in line with the protection of our workers' rights. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with employees," he said.

"I hope that May 1, which is celebrated as a day of unity and solidarity of workers all over the world, will lead to a fair work environment, and I greet all my citizens with my most heartfelt feelings.”

The president said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been struggling to establish labor justice since coming to power, adding the government believed in peaceful ways of claiming laborers’ rights.

"While struggling with the [coronavirus] outbreak, we do our best to ensure that no citizens are aggrieved, and especially to safeguard the continuity of employment. With the programs we implement under the social safety net, we try to minimize the problems caused by the outbreak in our employees’ lives.

"As Turkey grows and prospers, we will make every endeavor in order for each individual member of our nation to benefit from the added value that emerges," Erdoğan added.

Touching on the fight against the novel coronavirus, Erdoğan said: "In the fight against COVID-19, which affects the whole world, we have attached great importance to the measures and support that will protect our employees in every field."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also celebrated May Day on Twitter with a photo of health workers attached to the tweet.

May Day, first emerged as an event commemorating the labor of workers worldwide on May 1, 1886, when a group of workers in the U.S. held a massive strike for an eight-hour workday.

Turkey's first official May Day celebrations were held in 1923.