Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

  May 03 2020

ISTANBUL-Agence France-Presse
Turkey on May 2 lifted restrictions on the export of medical supplies, a move that should facilitate the sale of equipment to western countries where there have been shortages.    

The Trade Ministry lifted the restrictions on the sale abroad of respirators, intubators, and disinfectants such as ethanol, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

Previously the sale of such supplies was either prohibited or subject to a requirement to obtain authorization from the Turkish government, with permission given sparingly.    

"These restrictions were put in place temporarily in response to the pandemic. The decision to allow exports reflects... Turkey's growing capacity to contain the coronavirus," a presidential official told foreign media.    

The lifting of the restrictions represents an opportunity for Turkish companies which have considerably increased their production capacities since the start of the pandemic, at a time when many countries are still struggling to obtain adequate supplies of medical equipment.    

Unlike other countries, Turkey has no shortage of respirators or masks.

