Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

  • August 13 2020 11:50:00

Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic ties, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 13. 

The deal will lay the groundwork for resolving ongoing issues between Turkish firms and Libyan employers, setting new investments and undertaking new projects, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting held in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Pekcan recalled that some contracting projects undertaken by Turkish companies in Libya have been interrupted recently.

"There were uncertainties regarding the completion of these projects and Turkish companies had remaining receivables in these projects," she said.

Pointing to the brotherly ties between the two countries, Pekcan said this is also reflected in their bilateral economic and trade ties.

Turkish companies set to begin new projects to meet Libya’s needs will support the country’s stability and development process besides helping raise the general welfare, she stressed.

"This process will be a new opportunity to show the whole world Turkish-Libyan cooperation," Pekcan underlined.

For his part, Al-Hadi Al-Taher Al-Juhaimi, Libya’s planning minister, also stressed the importance of the deal for clearing up pending issues between Turkey and Libya.

Praising Turkish contractors’ works in Libya, Al-Juhaimi said Turkish firms are behind 20% of the investment projects in the country.

"We may call this the lion’s share," he stressed.

After Libya ends its domestic crises, the country will focus on new development plans, he noted, adding:

"We trust Turkish companies and are willing to partner with them under this development plan."

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

    Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

  2. Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

    Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  3. France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

    France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

  4. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  5. Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

    Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast
Recommended
Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Capital movements affect Turkey like other countries: Minister

Capital movements affect Turkey like other countries: Minister
Gov’t working on increasing fishery consumption: Minister

Gov’t working on increasing fishery consumption: Minister
World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts
Turkeys current account to show $3 bln deficit: Survey

Turkey's current account to show $3 bln deficit: Survey
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

WORLD Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city grew to 17 cases on Aug. 13, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.
ECONOMY Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic ties, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 13. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.