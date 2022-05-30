Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan

  May 30 2022

Turkey has achieved a century of progress in democracy and development during the 20 years of the Justice and Development Party’s rule (AKP), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 30.

“There is a truth I believe that no rational and conscientious person can deny these days. This fact is that Turkey has covered a century of progress in the last 20 years in the process of democracy and development,” Erdoğan said at an event of the Court of Accounts.

“In many parts of the world, they ask us how we achieved such gigantic breakthroughs in such a short time, and they send committees to conduct investigations before institutions,” Erdoğan emphasized.

His government did not try to make room for its politicians by “threatening all public officials, as some people do all the time,” he said. “We are careful not to say anything contrary to the state tradition. Threatening public officials and provoking against the current government is nothing but a fascist and putschist mentality.”

Erdoğan said they are in the effort of better services for the country and want to take steps that will help Turkey reach its goals. “I believe that every member of our Court of Accounts will act with the same feelings,” he added.

Turkey’s Court of Accounts has a key role in its public administration system with its experience and the powers, the president said, noting that the body is not a competitor or substitute for any public institution.

It is an institution that does not directly ask for an account, but does the work before being held accountable, he added.

“We further strengthened the Court of Accounts with the laws we passed in 2006 and 2010,” Erdoğan said, noting that the rights of its members are also enhanced.

“We have ensured that you can carry out your audit activities away from any influence. After the transition to the presidential government system, we continued to increase the possibilities of the Court of Accounts,” the president said.

Face mask mandate on public transport lifted

Face mask mandate on public transport lifted
