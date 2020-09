Turkey extends layoff ban until mid-Nov

ANKARA- Reuters

Turkey has extended by two months a layoff ban it introduced to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The presidential decision, which retains the ban until mid-November, was announced in the Official Gazette on Sept. 4.

The measure was first imposed in April for three months, but President Tayyip Erdoğan has the authority to extend it until July 2021.