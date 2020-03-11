Turkey deports two terrorists to Germany, North Macedonia

  March 11 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
A German and North Macedonian terrorist were deported to their countries, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on March 10.

The ministry said, without naming a terrorist group, that Turkey would continue returning foreign terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling ISIL terror members and their families detained in Syria – including foreign members of the terror group – has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorists to their countries of origin in 2019, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

