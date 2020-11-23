Turkey can take advantage of changing supply chains: Minister

  • November 23 2020 12:50:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has the potential to utilize opportunities stemming from changing global supply chains due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's top trade official said on Nov. 23.

"We believe we can become a global determinant actor in global value chains and continue on our path stronger by utilizing new opportunities in investment and trade," Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan stressed during budget discussions in the Turkish parliament.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was first reported in China last December, showed that depending on a single supplier -such as China- poses risks.

Experts think Turkey, with its qualified workforce, strategic location and strong infrastructure, is a prime candidate to be a major supplier, especially in its region, including the Middle East and Europe.

