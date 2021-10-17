Turkey administers nearly 114 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to date

ANKARA

Turkey has administered over 113.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Oct. 16.

More than 54.8 million people have gotten the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while around 47.2 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.8 million people.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of coronavirus cases among young people is on the rise.

“Contrary to expectations, the rate of vaccination among our university students is low,” Koca added, urging them to get the vaccine.