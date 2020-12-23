Tunnel that leads to church found under house

  • December 23 2020 07:00:00

Tunnel that leads to church found under house

ISTANBUL
Tunnel that leads to church found under house

Security units have found a tunnel, which is some 30 meters deep and leads to a church nearby, under a house, which they raided in the Balat neighborhood of Fatih district in Istanbul early Dec. 22.

“The tunnel has two entrances,” an official said.

Police conducted a simultaneous operation against the drug dealers in 11 districts in Istanbul and the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Some 500 police officers raided around 50 locations identified beforehand and around 45 suspects were nabbed, the state run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The houses were being monitored with drones before the operation, which was supported by helicopters.

Police were shocked to detect a tunnel under a house in Balat.

According to the officials, the tunnel leads to a church nearby.

The police are “working on the possibility that the tunnel might have been used for illegal excavation for treasure hunting.”

As half of the tunnel was full of water, security units could not reach where exactly the tunnel ended.

Investigation for the tunnel is ongoing.

Drugs,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

    Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

  2. Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

    Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

  3. Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

    Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

  4. Turkey may soon sign deal for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey may soon sign deal for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

  5. Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister

    Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister
Recommended
Turkey expects US to review its sanction decision: Defense minister

Turkey expects US to review its sanction decision: Defense minister
New initiative for integration of immigrants in Turkey

New initiative for integration of immigrants in Turkey
Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Çavuşoğlu
European human rights court announces ruling on ex-HDP chair

European human rights court announces ruling on ex-HDP chair
Turkey to continue exploration in east Med until June 15

Turkey to continue exploration in east Med until June 15
Turkish parliament approves Libya troops motion

Turkish parliament approves Libya troops motion

MasterChef increases interest in gastronomy in Turkey, says producer

MasterChef increases interest in gastronomy in Turkey, says producer
WORLD Delivery-only ghost kitchens flourish during pandemic

Delivery-only 'ghost' kitchens flourish during pandemic

You can’t eat there or collect your meal. But so-called ghost kitchens, which only prepare food for delivery, are booming in the United States during the pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkey reports major gold discovery

Turkey reports major gold discovery

Turkey has discovered a major gold deposit holding an estimated 3.5 million ounces (99 tonnes) of the precious metal valued at around $6 billion, the Anadolu state news agency reported on Dec. 22. 
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 at home to boost morale

Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 at home to boost morale

Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 on Dec. 22 to level points with Super Lig leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor.