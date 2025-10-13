Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

JERUSALEM

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Monday for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple court cases in which he stands accused of corruption.

"Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon?" Trump said during an address to Israel's parliament.

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know."