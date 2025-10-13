Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

JERUSALEM
Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Monday for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple court cases in which he stands accused of corruption.

"Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon?" Trump said during an address to Israel's parliament.

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know."

Netanyahu ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners
LATEST NEWS

  1. One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

    One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

  2. Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

    Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

  3. UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

    UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

  4. OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

    OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

  5. SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

    SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship
Recommended
Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions
Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar sign Gaza declaration

Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar sign Gaza declaration
Armenia expresses support for Turkish investment amid thaw in relations

Armenia expresses support for Turkish investment amid thaw in relations
Trump says would be great to get a peace deal with Iran

Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
Sharaa vows to continue to pursue Assad extradition

Sharaa vows to continue to pursue Assad extradition
SDF says reached deal on army integration

SDF says reached deal on army integration
WORLD Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

A national strike over a government savings plan grounded flights and disrupted public transport in Belgium on Tuesday, with tens of thousands expected to join a demonstration in Brussels.
ECONOMY One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most sought-after destinations for both living and leisure, has seen foreign buyers play a significant role in its real estate market over the past five years.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿