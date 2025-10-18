Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires

WASHINGTON
Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to make a deal with Russia, pouring cold water on Kiev's hopes for Tomahawk missiles as the U.S. leader renews a push to settle the war.

Trump said as recently as last month that he believed Ukraine could take back all its territory -- but a day after agreeing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a new summit, the American had changed his tune, though Zelensky did not rule out Trump changing his mind again in the future.

"It's good that President Trump didn't say 'no,' but for today, (he) didn't say 'yes'" to providing Kiev with Tomahawks, Zelensky told U.S. broadcaster NBC on Friday.

After meeting with Zelensky at the White House, Trump said on social media that their talks were "very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"

"They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" he posted online, while flying to his Florida estate.

Upon landing, he told reporters that Ukraine and Russia should "stop right now at the battle line."

"Go by the battle line wherever it is or else it gets too complicated," he added.

Zelensky meanwhile said after the meeting that Russia was "afraid" of the U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, and that he was "realistic" about receiving the weapons from Washington.

He told reporters that while he and Trump discussed long-range weapons they "decided that we don't speak about it because... the United States doesn't want escalation."

'Get the war over'

Zelensky came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalize on Trump's growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.

But the Ukrainian left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.

Trump has appeared far more upbeat about the prospects of a deal since his lengthy call Thursday with Putin, in which they agreed to meet soon in Budapest.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with, without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told journalists as he hosted Zelensky.

Trump added that he believed Putin "wants to end the war."

Zelensky, who came to push for the long-range U.S.-made weapons, said however that he would be ready to swap "thousands" of Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on his recent Middle East peace deal in Gaza and said he hoped he would do the same for Ukraine. "I hope that President Trump can manage it," he said.

'Many questions'

Diplomatic talks on ending Russia's invasion have stalled since the Alaska summit.

The Kremlin said Friday that "many questions" needed resolving before Putin and Trump could meet, including who would be on each negotiating team.

But it brushed off suggestions Putin would have difficulty flying over European airspace.

Hungary said it would ensure Putin could enter and "hold successful talks" with the United States despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes.

Since the start of his second term, Trump's position on the Ukraine war has shifted dramatically back and forth.

Initially Trump and Putin reached out to each other as the U.S. leader derided Zelensky as a "dictator without elections."

Tensions came to a head in February, when Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of "not having the cards" in a rancorous Oval Office meeting.

Relations between the two have since warmed as Trump has expressed growing frustration with Putin.

But Trump has kept a dialogue channel open with Putin, saying they "get along."

The U.S. leader has repeatedly changed his position on sanctions and other steps against Moscow following calls with the Russian president.

Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarize the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory -- much of it ravaged by fighting.

On Friday the Russian defense ministry announced it had captured three villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

﻿