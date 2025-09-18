Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally signed a tech partnership Thursday to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

"It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history," Starmer said at his country residence Chequers during Trump's UK state visit, calling the agreement "groundbreaking."

Trump's visit has delivered pledges from mostly US tech giants and financial groups to invest a combined £150 billion ($205 billion) in Britain over several years.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
