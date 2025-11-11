Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

WASHINGTON
Trump says weve had a lot of problems with France

President Donald Trump took a sudden swipe at France on Monday during an interview with U.S. broadcaster Fox News, saying "we've had a lot of problems with the French."

Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham questioned the U.S. president on the enrolment of Chinese students at U.S. universities, saying, "they're not the French, they're the Chinese. They spy on us. They steal our intellectual property."

But Trump abruptly cut in to respond, saying: "Do you think the French are better, really? I will tell you, I'm not so sure."

Trump, who has been locked in a trade war with Beijing, has had a well-catalogued hands-on relationship with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, full of muscular handshakes, mutual backslapping and knee-touching for the cameras.

Macron in September even rang the U.S. leader directly to tell him he was being blocked on the street by the presidential convoy in New York as he rushed to a meeting from the U.N. headquarters.

But the pair's bromance has occasionally been tetchy, with Trump notably opposed to Macron's recognition of a Palestinian state and climate policy.

The U.S. leader has also pushed Europe to step up funding of its own defence through NATO, with Macron part of the continent's multi-pronged charm offensive to keep Trump onside with military support of Ukraine against Russia.

In the Fox interview, Trump switched focus from China to France's taxation policies, which he said were an issue for the United States.

"We've had a lot of problems with the French where we get taxed unfairly on our technology," Trump said.

Trump has previously said he would impose "substantial" extra tariffs on countries that introduced "discriminatory" digital taxes.

The comments were sparked by Ingraham grilling Trump on his administration's back and forth on foreign students.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in May that Washington would "aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students".

However, just a few months later, Trump said the country was going to allow 600,000 Chinese students to "come in".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills

Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills
UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees

UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees
Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy

US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy
Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail

Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿