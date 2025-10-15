Trump says US to disarm Hamas if it does not do so itself

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 14 said that "we will disarm" Hamas if the Palestinian militants refuse to do it themselves, as he called for the group to release the bodies of hostages in Gaza.

Trump's comments came as Hamas tightened its grip on Gaza's ruined cities, launching a crackdown and executing alleged collaborators.

"They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm. And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It will happen quickly and perhaps violently, but they will disarm."

Hamas has so far refused to disarm despite it being a key part of the next phase of Trump's 20-point plan for a ceasefire and longer-term peace agreement in the Middle East.

Trump did not elaborate on who he meant would be involved in disarming Hamas or whether it would include U.S. forces, but added: "You know I'm not playing games."

The U.S. leader added that Hamas had assured him that "Yes sir, we're going to disarm,” but later clarified that the message was passed on through intermediaries "at the highest level."

Similar warning came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 15 during a CBS News interview.

“We agreed, let’s get the first part done, and now let’s give a chance to do the second part,” Netanyahu said.

The first phase of the agreement, now largely completed, included the release of all living Israeli hostages, around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli army’s partial withdrawal.

The second phase covers tougher issues, such as Hamas’ disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza.

Voicing hope that Hamas will hand over its arms peacefully, the Israeli premier said that otherwise “all hell breaks loose.”

A further point of contention is that while the remaining 20 living hostages held by Hamas were freed on Oct. 13, the group is still holding the bodies of dead hostages.

The Israeli military said one of four bodies handed over by Hamas on Oct. 14 is not that of any of the hostages who were held in Gaza, adding to strain on the fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Hamas security forces returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups and killed alleged gangsters in what the militant group says is an attempt to restore law and order in areas where Israeli troops have withdrawn.

Hamas published a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling suspects, branding them "collaborators and outlaws.”