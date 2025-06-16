Trump says there's ‘a good chance' of Israel-Iran deal despite escalating conflict

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday there is “a good chance" there will be a deal between Israel and Iran despite ongoing military confrontations.

"I hope there is going to be a deal," he told reporters, expressing optimism for a diplomatic resolution.

Trump acknowledged the complexity of the situation, however, saying: "I think it's time for a deal. We will see what happens, but sometimes they have to fight it out."

Asked whether he had asked Israel to pause its attacks on Iran, he said: “I don't want to say that.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran and Israel should make a deal, comparing it to his claimed success with India and Pakistan.

"We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," he wrote.

The diplomatic optimism came amid escalating tensions after Israel launched strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles and drones against Israeli targets.

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
