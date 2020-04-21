Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details

  • April 21 2020 09:42:22

Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details

WASHINGTON-The Associated Press
Trump says hell suspend immigration, offers no details

President Donald Trump said on April 20 that he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted.

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

    Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal
Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan
80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus

80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus
16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history

16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report

UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.46 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) at the end of March, according to official figures released on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.