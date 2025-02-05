Trump administration appears to walk back shock Gaza plan

Trump administration appears to walk back shock Gaza plan

WASHINGTON
Trump administration appears to walk back shock Gaza plan

The White House on Wednesday appeared to walk back elements of President Donald Trump's shock plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza and launch a U.S. takeover of the devastated territory.

A day after Trump said "the U.S. will take over" and "own" Gaza and that Palestinians would "go to other countries," the administration sought to downplay expectations.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Republican leader wanted Palestinians to be only "temporarily relocated" out of Gaza instead of permanently resettled in Arab-majority states like Egypt.

She also said the rebuilding of Gaza would not be paid for by the United States and that U.S. troops were not likely to be sent.

"It's been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people," she said.

However, "that does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza, it does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort."

She said Trump has been "very clear" that "he expects our partners in the region, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to accept Palestinian refugees, temporarily, so that we can rebuild their home."

"It's a demolition site right now. It's not a livable place for any human being," she said.

Asked if the deployment of U.S. troops into Gaza was being ruled out, Leavitt said: "The president has not committed to that just yet."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the revised message, saying Trump's idea "was not meant as hostile. It was meant as, I think, a very generous move — the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding."

Trump wants to support "rebuilding homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in," Rubio told reporters on a visit to Guatemala.

Trump's surprise announcement on Tuesday sparked intense pushback from Palestinian leadership and governments in the region and in Europe.

It comes in the context of mediated negotiations between Israel and militant group Hamas to reach the "second phase" of a ceasefire deal that would bring a more permanent end to the devastating war in Gaza.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID
Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity
Trump says Gaza would be turned over to US by Israel

Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan

Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan
Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye

Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye
Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development

Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿