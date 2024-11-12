Trump makes new appointments

Trump makes new appointments

WASHINGTON
Trump makes new appointments

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced new members of his incoming administration on Nov. 11, and was expected to pick Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Both Rubio and Congressman Michael Waltz, who has been lined up for the powerful National Security Advisor role, have notably hawkish views on China, which they see as a threat and challenge to U.S. economic and military might.

The two appointees, both from Florida, would be key architects of Trump's "America First" foreign policy, with the incoming president having promised to end the wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and avoid any more U.S. military entanglements.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has vowed his second stint in power will result in a radical shake-up of the federal government.

Trump announced immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar," tasking him with fulfilling his key domestic promise of mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

U.S. media also reported that Stephen Miller, the author of Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" immigration policy during his first term, was set to be his deputy chief of staff with a broad portfolio.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a hardline defender of Israel, got the nod for UN ambassador, Trump's transition team said in a statement.

Top nominations, including for Stefanik as well as the secretary of state, would need approval by the Senate, but Trump is hoping to bypass oversight from the upper chamber by making appointments while it is in recess.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Danish drug trafficker nabbed in Istanbul

Danish drug trafficker nabbed in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Danish drug trafficker nabbed in Istanbul

    Danish drug trafficker nabbed in Istanbul

  2. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  3. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  4. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  5. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle
Recommended
ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe
Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle
Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’

Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’
NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse

NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse
China, Russia must fight US containment

China, Russia must fight US 'containment'
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿