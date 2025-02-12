Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary

Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary

BRUSSELS
Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump aims to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, emphasizing that peace is a priority for Washington.

"President Trump has been clear with the American people and with many of your leaders that stopping the fighting and reaching an enduring peace is a top priority. He intends to end this war by diplomacy and bringing both Russia and Ukraine to the table," Hegseth said at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Brussels.

“Our message is clear, the bloodshed must stop and this war must end,” he stated.

He also made it clear that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an “unrealistic objective,” urging a more practical approach to resolving the conflict.

Hegseth further stressed that NATO membership for Ukraine is not a viable outcome of the negotiations.

"The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement," he added.

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he further added.

Highlighting the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine, he emphasized the role of European and non-European troops in maintaining peace.

"Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops. If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers to Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission," he stated.

Refraining from revealing any details of how the U.S. administration is planning to start negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Hegseth underlined that “any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.”

He made it clear that the U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine.

“There will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine to further enable effective diplomacy and drive down energy prices that fund the Russian war machine,” he said.

He also urged European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense.

Calling for increased defense spending, he said: "2 percent is not enough. President Trump has called for 5 percent and I agree."

 

US, Donald Trump,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media
Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House
Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start immediately

Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start 'immediately'
Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time

Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time
Putin, Syrias new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿