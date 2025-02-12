Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary

BRUSSELS

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump aims to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, emphasizing that peace is a priority for Washington.

"President Trump has been clear with the American people and with many of your leaders that stopping the fighting and reaching an enduring peace is a top priority. He intends to end this war by diplomacy and bringing both Russia and Ukraine to the table," Hegseth said at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Brussels.

“Our message is clear, the bloodshed must stop and this war must end,” he stated.

He also made it clear that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an “unrealistic objective,” urging a more practical approach to resolving the conflict.

Hegseth further stressed that NATO membership for Ukraine is not a viable outcome of the negotiations.

"The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement," he added.

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he further added.

Highlighting the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine, he emphasized the role of European and non-European troops in maintaining peace.

"Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops. If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers to Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission," he stated.

Refraining from revealing any details of how the U.S. administration is planning to start negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Hegseth underlined that “any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.”

He made it clear that the U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine.

“There will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine to further enable effective diplomacy and drive down energy prices that fund the Russian war machine,” he said.

He also urged European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense.

Calling for increased defense spending, he said: "2 percent is not enough. President Trump has called for 5 percent and I agree."