Trump deploys Marines, raising tensions in Los Angeles protests

LOS ANGELES

Hundreds of U.S. Marines were expected in Los Angeles on Tuesday after President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials.

The 700 elite troops will join around 4,000 National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents.

The small-scale and largely peaceful demonstrations — marred by sporadic but violent clashes between police and protesters — were entering their fifth day.

In downtown LA's Little Tokyo neighborhood at night Monday, scores of protesters faced off with security officials in riot gear, some shooting fireworks at officers who fired back volleys of tear gas.

The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification last week of Trump's signature campaign to find and deport undocumented migrants, who he claims have mounted an "invasion" of the United States.

California officials have stressed the majority of protesters have been peaceful — and that they were capable of maintaining law and order themselves.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X that U.S. Marines "shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President. This is un-American."

But Trump has branded the LA protesters "professional agitators and insurrectionists."

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump has called for Newsom's arrest, while the president's ultra-loyal speaker in the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, on Tuesday declared the California governor "ought to be tarred and feathered."

Some support for police

Earlier, demonstrators marching with banners and handmade signs yelled "ICE out of LA" and "National Guard go away" — a reference to immigration agents and Guard soldiers.

One small business owner in the city, whose property was graffitied during the protests, was supportive of Trump's strong-arm tactics.

"I think it's needed to stop the vandalism," she told AFP, declining to give her name.

Others were horrified.

"They're meant to be protecting us, but instead, they're like, being sent to attack us," Kelly Diemer, 47, told AFP. "This is not a democracy anymore."

LA police have detained dozens of protesters in recent days, while authorities in San Francisco and other U.S. cities have also made arrests.

'Incredibly rare'

Trump's use of the military is an "incredibly rare" move for a U.S. president, Rachel VanLandingham, a professor at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, told AFP.

The National Guard — a fully equipped reserve armed forces — is usually controlled by state governors and used typically on U.S. soil in response to natural disasters.

The Guard has not been deployed by a president over the objections of a state governor since 1965, at the height of the civil rights movement.

Deployment of regular troops, such as the Marines, on U.S. soil is even more unusual.

U.S. law largely prevents the use of the military as a policing force — absent an insurrection. Speculation is growing that Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act giving him a free hand to use regular troops for law enforcement around the country.

Trump "is trying to use emergency declarations to justify bringing in first the National Guard and then mobilizing Marines," law professor Frank Bowman, at the University of Missouri, told AFP.

Bowman said the "suspicion" is that Trump is aiming to provoke the kind of all-out crisis which would then justify extreme measures.

"That kind of spectacle feeds the notion that there is a genuine emergency and, you know, a genuine uprising against the lawful authorities, and that allows him to begin to use even more force."

The state of California has sued to block the use of the Guard troops and Newsom said he would also sue against the Marines deployment.