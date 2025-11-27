Trump ‘advises’ Takaichi not to provoke China on Taiwan

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China over Taiwan's sovereignty, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 27, after a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Beijing.

The row between Asia's two biggest economies began after Takaichi said that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on the self-ruled island, which China claims as part of its territory.

In a phone call with Trump on Nov. 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressed the issue, saying Taiwan's return was an "integral part of the post-war international order," according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Shortly after, "Trump set up a call with Takaichi and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of the island's sovereignty," the WSJ reported, citing Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

"The advice from Trump was subtle, and he didn't pressure Takaichi to walk back her comments," the WSJ report added.

Beijing, which has threatened to use force to take Taiwan, responded furiously to Takaichi's comments, summoning Tokyo's ambassador and advising Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan.

On Nov. 26, the Chinese embassy in Japan again warned people to be careful, saying there had been a surge in crime and that Chinese citizens had reported "being insulted, beaten and injured for no reason."

Japan's Foreign Ministry denied any increase in crime.