Trump ‘advises’ Takaichi not to provoke China on Taiwan

Trump ‘advises’ Takaichi not to provoke China on Taiwan

WASHINGTON
Trump ‘advises’ Takaichi not to provoke China on Taiwan

U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China over Taiwan's sovereignty, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 27, after a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Beijing.

The row between Asia's two biggest economies began after Takaichi said that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on the self-ruled island, which China claims as part of its territory.

In a phone call with Trump on Nov. 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressed the issue, saying Taiwan's return was an "integral part of the post-war international order," according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Shortly after, "Trump set up a call with Takaichi and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of the island's sovereignty," the WSJ reported, citing Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

"The advice from Trump was subtle, and he didn't pressure Takaichi to walk back her comments," the WSJ report added.

Beijing, which has threatened to use force to take Taiwan, responded furiously to Takaichi's comments, summoning Tokyo's ambassador and advising Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan.

On Nov. 26, the Chinese embassy in Japan again warned people to be careful, saying there had been a surge in crime and that Chinese citizens had reported "being insulted, beaten and injured for no reason."

Japan's Foreign Ministry denied any increase in crime.

Taiwan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

  2. Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

    Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

  3. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  4. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  5. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Recommended
Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods
Anti-corruption units raid home and offices of Zelenskys chief of staff

Anti-corruption units raid home and offices of Zelensky's chief of staff
Syria condemns Israeli raid as ‘criminal assault’

Syria condemns Israeli raid as ‘criminal assault’
Trump vows to ‘permanently pause’ migration from poor nations

Trump vows to ‘permanently pause’ migration from poor nations
1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad
2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Gazas children return to makeshift classrooms

Gaza's children return to makeshift classrooms
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿