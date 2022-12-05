Treasury sells $2 bln of dollar-denominated eurobond

ANKARA
The Treasury and Finance Ministry has said that it has finalized the sale of the January 2028 dollar-denominated eurobond with a nominal amount of $2 billion.

Last week, the Treasury mandated Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan for the reopening of its January 2028 bond.

“The bond has a coupon rate of 9.875 percent, yield to investor of 9 percent and a tap size of $2 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement, adding that with this transaction, the total size of the January 2028 bond reached $3.8 billion.

The offering attracted an order book of more than 2.5 times the actual issue size from approximately 150 accounts.

Some 55 percent of the issue were sold to investors in the Middle East, 22 percent in the U.K., 13 percent in the U.S., 6 percent in other countries, and 4 percent in Türkiye, according to the statement.

With this transaction, the amount of funds that have been raised from the international capital markets in 2022 has reached a total of $11 billion.

