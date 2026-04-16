Treasury raises $2 billion through Eurobond issue

Treasury raises $2 billion through Eurobond issue

ANKARA
Treasury raises $2 billion through Eurobond issue

The Treasury and Finance Ministry said on April 16 that the transaction for the U.S. dollar denominated bond issuance was finalized with a nominal amount of $2 billion.

The Ministry had mandated Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank and Morgan Stanley for the bond issuance, maturing in 2031.

The bond has a coupon rate of 6.375 percent and a yield to investor of 6.4 percent, said the ministry in a statement.

The offering attracted an order book nearly three times the actual issue size, from approximately 180 accounts, it added.

Some 44 percent of the issue has been allocated to investors in the U.K. and Ireland, 33 percent in the U.S., 13 percent in other European countries, 8 percent in Middle Eastern countries and 2 percent in other countries, it said.

With this transaction, the total amount of funds raised from international capital markets in 2026 has reached approximately $7.9 billion.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran declares Hormuz now completely open during ceasefire

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