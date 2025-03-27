Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington

WASHINGTON
Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the chief presidential foreign policy adviser, engaged in discussions with senior officials from the Trump administration and members of the U.S. Congress during his trip to Washington, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

While in Washington on March 25 and 26, Kılıç met with Mike Waltz, the national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Kılıç also held talks with Senate Foreign Affairs Committee head Jim Risch, House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee head Rick Crawford and Foreign Affairs Committee head Brian Mast. Additionally, he met with several other members of Congress.

Joining some round table meetings held by Washington-based think tanks, Kılıç explained Türkiye’s views and proposals for the solution to the regional conflicts and underscored the importance of cooperation with European and American allies for ensuring stability in the region.

Kılıç and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan were in Washington on the same days ahead of a prospected visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House in the coming period. Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed to initiate technical efforts aimed at lifting restrictions on Turkish-American defense industry cooperation.

They have also shared views on ending the Russian occupation of Ukraine, resuming the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and maintaining coordination in the fight against ISIL in Syria, as both countries underline the importance of keeping stability in the war-torn country.

 

