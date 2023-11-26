Top diplomats from Japan and China meet in South Korea ahead of 3-way regional talks

Top diplomats from Japan and China meet in South Korea ahead of 3-way regional talks

TOKYO
Top diplomats from Japan and China meet in South Korea ahead of 3-way regional talks

Top diplomats from Japan and China met for bilateral talks Saturday to try to resolve disputes including China's ban on Japanese seafood, which has hit Japanese exporters.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, met in South Korea's southern port city of Busan. They will join their host, Park Jin, for three-way talks on Sunday.

Kamikawa, who took office in September and met with Wang in person for the first time, said their meeting was “extremely meaningful." She said they had agreed to start security and economic meetings, but gave no details.

Japanese and Chinese leaders met 10 days ago in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and achieved a vague agreement on easing the seafood dispute. China's ban on Japanese seafood has been in place since the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant began discharging treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Aug. 24.

Japan says the wastewater is much safer than international standards and that the International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded the environmental and health impact of its release is negligible. China calls the discharge “nuclear-contaminated water.”

Wang said China opposed Japan’s “irresponsible action” of releasing the wastewater into the sea, according to a readout of the meeting by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He called for an independent monitoring mechanism for the wastewater release.

Wang said China and Japan should establish that they “are cooperative partners rather than threats to each other, and they should be committed to peaceful development.”

The foreign ministers from Japan, South Korea and China will meet Sunday to set the stage for resuming a trilateral summit of their leaders, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and their complicated ties.

Japan, South Korea and China are close economic and cultural partners, but their relationships have suffered on-and-off setbacks due to a mix of issues, including Japan’s wartime atrocities, the U.S.-China rivalry and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tokyo, South Koera, regional ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

    Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

  2. Former French ambassadors dismiss Israel's ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal

    Former French ambassadors dismiss Israel's ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal

  3. Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers

    Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers

  4. Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

    Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

  5. Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars

    Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars
Recommended
Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack
Former French ambassadors dismiss Israels ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal

Former French ambassadors dismiss Israel's ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal
Israel summons Spain, Belgium envoys over Gaza, Spain hits back

Israel summons Spain, Belgium envoys over Gaza, Spain hits back
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds

Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder
Outgoing Dutch PM’s party rules out Geert Wilders coalition

Outgoing Dutch PM’s party rules out Geert Wilders coalition
WORLD Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

An Israeli-owned cargo ship was damaged in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, a U.S. defense official has said.
ECONOMY Amazon hit by Black Friday strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon was hit by strikes at various locations in Britain, Germany and Italy during the annual "Black Friday" shopping extravaganza as workers demand higher wages and better working conditions.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.