Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

KIGALI
Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

Five more people in Rwanda have died of the deadly Ebola-like Marburg disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 11, the health ministry said late on Oct. 1.

With a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever is often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure.

Some 29 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease since the start of the outbreak on Sept. 27, Rwanda's Health Ministry said in an update.

Nineteen of them were in isolation and receiving treatment across the country.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Oct. 1 that most of the cases were of healthcare workers and more than 290 contacts had been traced.

Marburg is part of the so-called filovirus family that also includes Ebola, which has wreaked havoc in several previous outbreaks in Africa.

The virus is spread by contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Rwanda has ruled out enforcing a lockdown to fight the virus. Instead, people have been urged to avoid body contact.

There are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments, but potential treatments, including blood products, immune and drug therapies, as well as early candidate vaccines, are being evaluated.

Marburg virus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows
Israel declares UN chief persona non grata

Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack
Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls

Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls
Africa roads among worlds deadliest despite few cars

Africa roads among world's deadliest despite few cars
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿