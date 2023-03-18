Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker Togg received 7,734 online pre-orders in the first four hours as bookings opened on March 16.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online on March 16-27, while deliveries will start in late March, the company said.

A draw will be held to determine those who will receive, later this year, a total of 12,000 T10X electric cars.

“More than a thank you... In the first four hours of the pre-order process, which will continue until March 27, 7,734 of our users ordered Togg T10X. Thank you for your trust in us. This is our pride,” said the company via a Twitter message.

The pre-orders for Togg will be received on the Trumore application between March 16 and 27. Those who pay 60,000 liras (around $3,200) will be able to enter a lottery that will decide the prospective owners of the 20,000 cars planned to be manufactured until the end of the year.

Following the pre-order period, the digital drawing will be held in the presence of a notary on March 28.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish Liras (around $50,200) to 1.05 million liras (around $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (around $64,000), the company announced on March 14.