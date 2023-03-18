Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

ISTANBUL
Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker Togg received 7,734 online pre-orders in the first four hours as bookings opened on March 16.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online on March 16-27, while deliveries will start in late March, the company said.

A draw will be held to determine those who will receive, later this year, a total of 12,000 T10X electric cars.

“More than a thank you... In the first four hours of the pre-order process, which will continue until March 27, 7,734 of our users ordered Togg T10X. Thank you for your trust in us. This is our pride,” said the company via a Twitter message.

The pre-orders for Togg will be received on the Trumore application between March 16 and 27. Those who pay 60,000 liras (around $3,200) will be able to enter a lottery that will decide the prospective owners of the 20,000 cars planned to be manufactured until the end of the year.

Following the pre-order period, the digital drawing will be held in the presence of a notary on March 28.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish Liras (around $50,200) to 1.05 million liras (around $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (around $64,000), the company announced on March 14.

WORLD Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Millions of dead fish clog Australian river
LATEST NEWS

  1. Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

    Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

  2. Violent protests in France over Macron’s retirement age push

    Violent protests in France over Macron’s retirement age push

  3. International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin

    International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin

  4. NATO chief welcomes Türkiye move to ratify Finland membership

    NATO chief welcomes Türkiye move to ratify Finland membership

  5. Ghana president among mourners at funeral of Christian Atsu

    Ghana president among mourners at funeral of Christian Atsu
Recommended
Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises
Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate

Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate
Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank
Textile production in quake region to increase gradually

Textile production in quake region to increase gradually
Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to $53.7 bln from central bank

Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to $53.7 bln from central bank
Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US
WORLD Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Millions of dead and rotting fish have clogged a vast stretch of river near a remote town in the Australian outback as a searing heatwave sweeps through the region.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 3.5 percent from December 2022 to reach $152.8 billion in January, the Central Bank has said.

SPORTS ‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

A “Nazi salute” given by Üsküdar American Academy football players while celebrating their goal against the rival team from Ulus Jewish High School has sparked a nationwide debate.