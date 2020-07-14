Ties with Turkey in spotlight at EU meeting

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency

European Union foreign ministers on July 13 discussed relations with Turkey and international issues in their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between Turkey and EU should be strengthened and developed in line with “respect for European values, principles, and interests,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a press conference afterwards.



Borell said there is a consensus among foreign ministers that relations between Turkey and the EU have been under “continuous strain,” adding that developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya directly affect EU interests.



“Several serious issues must be addressed by Turkey in order to change the current consultations and dynamics and create an environment of trust with Turkey which everybody wishes,” he said.

Some EU countries have taken exception to Turkey’s military aid to Libya’s U.N.-recognized government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj – given under a security pact between Ankara and Tripoli signed last December – as well an agreement laying out the countries’ maritime boundaries, reached the same month.

France has criticized Turkey while supporting Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, who has waged a war against the country’s legitimate government.



Borell also said the foreign ministers condemned Turkey’s decision last week to turn Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and urged Turkey to reconsider the decision.



On Friday, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 85-year hiatus. Previously it had been a mosque for almost 500 years.



Turkey has denounced foreign countries and organizations trying to tell it what to do about Hagia Sophia, calling such efforts attempts to damage its sovereignty.

EU needs to give Turkey fair shake: Hungary

Meanwhile, the EU has to give Turkey a fair shake in relations, including keeping its promises, Hungary’s foreign minister said on July 13.

The “EU needs to take an honest, fair and decent approach” which includes paying the remaining parts of the 6 billion ($6.5 billion) under the 2016 EU-Turkey migrant deal, Peter Szijjarto said after meeting his EU counterparts in Brussels.

“With this agreement on migration, the EU put European security into the hands of the Turkish president,” Szijjarto said, adding that it is indisputable that the bloc has failed to pay the entire sum of its financial contribution to hosting 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

“The EU should transfer as soon as possible the whole sum of the promised 6 billion. If it plays this push-and-pull game for long, we need to prepare for Turkey’s opening again the gates towards Europe,” he said, referring to Turkey letting asylum seekers go to European borders earlier this year.

The 2016 EU-Turkey deal was meant to stop irregular refugee flows and improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Turkey has long complained that the EU has not even sent half of the $6.5 billion promised, in contrast to its own spending of $30 billion to support Syrian refugees.

Turkey hosts some 4 billion Syrian refugees, more than any other country.