Three-week winter break begins for 18 million Turkish students

  • January 22 2021 13:18:00

ANKARA
With the completion of their first semester through online education implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 18 million Turkish students received their virtual mid-term report cards on Jan. 22 and began a three-week winter break.

The mid-term holiday will end on Feb. 15 with hopes that students can return to their schools should the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decrease.

“We want to see and greet you in the schools from Feb. 15. We are making this evaluation in line with the pandemic. Let’s all together salute the spring in our schools,” Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said at a program on the occasion of the start of the winter holidays.

“We will return to our schools gradually as the pandemic allows us,” he added.

Turkey suspended face-to-face education last year in the fall due to a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Millions of students have received online education through special channels supported by Turkey’s national public broadcaster, TRT.

Selçuk also introduced a program titled “23 days all together” that will display different virtual activities for the students through the winter break.

