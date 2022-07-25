Three Indonesians detained for kidney trade in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Three Indonesians, two acting like a married couple and one arbitrating with Turkish doctors for the so-called couple’s kidney transplant, have been detained in Istanbul for illegal kidney trade and forgery of documents.

According to police, SteVen Matini who needed to undergo a kidney transplant operation contacted a hospital in Istanbul, saying that his “wife,” Dyah Indriati, will donate her kidney to him.

Arbitrator Aida Aida joined the couple, sending Indonesian marriage documents and medical results of tissue tests said to be done in Indonesia.

The hospital, which arranged an appointment for the Indonesians, also informed the police. The officials got suspicious as the three Indonesians came to Istanbul on different dates and deepened the investigation.

In a short time, it was understood that the marriage documents were false and Indriati was going to sell her kidney to Matini for $70,000. Three suspects have been detained.

In another incident on March 25, Istanbul police caught four foreigners for illegal kidney trade.

Setting up forged marriage documents, the gang had even taken false wedding photos of two suspects in a groom suit and bridal gown.

The fee for the illegal kidney transplant was $37,000 in the recent incident.