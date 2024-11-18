Thousands march through Athens to mark student uprising

Thousands march through Athens to mark student uprising

ATHENS
Thousands march through Athens to mark student uprising

Around 25,000 people marched through Athens over the weekend in closely watched demonstrations to mark the 51st anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising that helped topple military rule in Greece.

The protests are held every year to commemorate the 1973 Athens Polytechnic protests that killed 24 people, when the ruling junta sent troops to break up an anti-government uprising.

As the commemoration is often marred by far-left violence on the sidelines, more than 5,500 officers were deployed on Nov. 17.

They were backed by riot squads, drones and helicopters monitoring key locations, including the U.S. and Israeli embassies, police said earlier.

More than 110 people were detained during checks made before the march, according to police sources.

The brutal crackdown on the 1973 student-led, anti-junta demonstrations shocked Europe and is generally considered to have broken the dictatorship's grip on power, leading to the restoration of democracy months later.

The march on Nov. 17 began at the Polytechnic campus headquarters and was fronted by students carrying a bloodstained Greek flag that flew over the Polytechnic's iron gate the night it crushed by a tank. Many protesters also carried Palestinian flags.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of free parliamentary democracy.

"The message of resistance emanating from the Polytechnic uprising is an enduring symbol of progress which is neither trapped in the past nor sacrificed to party exploitation," he posted on social media.

"That is why, 51 years later, it still shines. To signal loyalty to democracy. Faith in unity. And the prospect of a better life."

Protests were held nationwide, including in the cities of Thessaloniki, Patras in the Peloponnese and Heraklion in Crete.

In Thessaloniki, where 8,000 people protested, a group of young people hurled Molotov cocktails at riot police after the march ended. Officers responded with tear gas and flash bombs.

student ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate
Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator
Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza

Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war
Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'
EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿