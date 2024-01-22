'The Meg' shark was actually quite thin, scientists say

'The Meg' shark was actually quite thin, scientists say

CALIFORNIA
The Meg shark was actually quite thin, scientists say

The prehistoric megalodon is known as one of the most fearsome creatures the world has ever known, a horrifyingly giant shark immortalised in the monster movie "The Meg", might be thinner than previously thought, scientists said on Monday after re-analysing the fossil evidence.

While the 2018 B-movie starring Jason Statham depicted a megalodon preying on modern-day humans, the shark actually went extinct around 3.6 million years ago.

Previous research has suggested it could have been up to 20 meters (50 feet) long.

But size estimates have varied widely because they were based on the only remaining fossils of the shark, which are teeth and vertebrae.

And scientists had assumed that the megalodon had a similar stocky body shape to its modern descendant, the great white shark.

However a better model may be the thinner mako shark, according to an international team of researchers behind a study in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica.

"Our team re-examined the fossil record, and discovered the megalodon was more slender" than had been thought, University of California, Riverside biologist Phillip Sternes said in a statement.

But in bad news for Jason Statham in the next Meg movie, the shark actually may have been even longer than previously believed.

"It still would have been a formidable predator at the top of the ancient marine food chain, but it would have behaved differently based on this new understanding of its body," Sternes added.

In better news for the hapless human victims in a possible future Meg movie, the megalodon "may not have been a powerful swimmer" compared to the great white shark, said study co-author Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago.

It also may have had to hunt less due to a longer digestive canal.

This could also affect the mystery of the megalodon's extinction.

It was previously theorised that the shark died off because there was less prey around. But its updated body image could point towards a different culprit.

"I believe there were a combination of factors that led to the extinction, but one of them may have been the emergence of the great white shark, which was possibly more agile, making it an even better predator than the megalodon," Sternes said.

Shimada said that knowing the Otodus megalodon's true shape would require finding a more complete skeleton.

"The fact that we still don't know exactly how O. megalodon looked keeps our imagination going," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

    Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

  2. FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

    FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

  3. Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

    Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

  4. Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

    Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

  5. Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

    Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters
Recommended
Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
South Africa seeks to stop Mandela auction in NY

South Africa seeks to stop Mandela auction in NY
Temple of Athena nears completion

Temple of Athena nears completion
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Türkiyes first National Library serves for 112 years

Türkiye's first 'National Library' serves for 112 years
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter again, over Rust film death

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter again, over 'Rust' film death
WORLD Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a temple Monday that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, galvanising loyalists in an unofficial start to his re-election campaign this year.
ECONOMY Sony terminates Indian merger with Zee

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony "terminated" on Monday the $10-billion merger of its Indian operations with local rival Zee Entertainment that would have created a new streaming giant in the world's most populous nation.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".