Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple gov’t

BANGKOK

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologized on Thursday for a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen that has provoked widespread anger and put her government on the brink of collapse.

Her main coalition partner has quit and calls are mounting for her to resign or announce an election, throwing the kingdom into a fresh round of political instability.

The conservative Bhumjaithai party pulled out on Wednesday saying Paetongtarn's conduct in the leaked call had wounded the country and the army's dignity.

As pressure grew yesterday Paetongtarn, the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's most influential but controversial modern politician, apologized at a press conference alongside military chiefs and senior figures from her Pheu Thai party.

"I would like to apologize for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment," Paetongtarn told reporters.

In the call, Paetongtarn is heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen, who stepped down as Cambodian prime minister in 2023 after four decades but still wields considerable influence.

She addresses the veteran leader as "uncle" and refers to the Thai army commander in the country's northeast as her opponent, a remark that sparked fierce criticism on social media.

The loss of Bhumjaithai's 69 MPs left Paetongtarn with barely enough votes to scrape a majority in parliament, and a snap election looks a clear possibility, barely two years after the last one in May 2023.

Paetongtarn will be hoping her apology and show of unity with the military are enough to persuade the two other parties to stay on board.

Losing either would likely mean the end of Paetongtarn's government, and either an election or a bid by other parties to stitch together a new coalition.