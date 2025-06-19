Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple gov’t

Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple gov’t

BANGKOK
Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple gov’t

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologized on Thursday for a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen that has provoked widespread anger and put her government on the brink of collapse.

Her main coalition partner has quit and calls are mounting for her to resign or announce an election, throwing the kingdom into a fresh round of political instability.

The conservative Bhumjaithai party pulled out on Wednesday saying Paetongtarn's conduct in the leaked call had wounded the country and the army's dignity.

As pressure grew yesterday Paetongtarn, the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's most influential but controversial modern politician, apologized at a press conference alongside military chiefs and senior figures from her Pheu Thai party.

"I would like to apologize for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment," Paetongtarn told reporters.

In the call, Paetongtarn is heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen, who stepped down as Cambodian prime minister in 2023 after four decades but still wields considerable influence.

She addresses the veteran leader as "uncle" and refers to the Thai army commander in the country's northeast as her opponent, a remark that sparked fierce criticism on social media.

The loss of Bhumjaithai's 69 MPs left Paetongtarn with barely enough votes to scrape a majority in parliament, and a snap election looks a clear possibility, barely two years after the last one in May 2023.

Paetongtarn will be hoping her apology and show of unity with the military are enough to persuade the two other parties to stay on board.

Losing either would likely mean the end of Paetongtarn's government, and either an election or a bid by other parties to stitch together a new coalition.

Thailand , leakage,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army

Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army

    Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army

  2. Gaza rescuers say 43 killed by Israeli forces

    Gaza rescuers say 43 killed by Israeli forces

  3. Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

    Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

  4. Iran's internet blackout leaves public in dark

    Iran's internet blackout leaves public in dark

  5. Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report

    Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report
Recommended
Gaza rescuers say 43 killed by Israeli forces

Gaza rescuers say 43 killed by Israeli forces
Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine
Irans internet blackout leaves public in dark

Iran's internet blackout leaves public in dark
Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report

Israel’s war with Iran costs $200 mln a day: Report
Pro-Palestinian activists break into UKs largest air base

Pro-Palestinian activists break into UK's largest air base
Pandoras box to open if Irans supreme leader killed: Russia

'Pandora's box' to open if Iran's supreme leader killed: Russia
US appeals court allows Trump control of National Guard in LA

US appeals court allows Trump control of National Guard in LA
WORLD Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army

Sirens in Israel due to incoming Iranian missiles: army

The Israeli army said on Friday sirens had sounded across the country after missiles were fired from Iran.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿