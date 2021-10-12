Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

  • October 12 2021 09:10:00

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

AUSTIN-The Associated Press
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Oct. 11 to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” Abbott wrote in his order.

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and also later tested positive for COVID-19, noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

Texas has seen a recent decrease in newly reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

The governor added the issue to the agenda for lawmakers to address during the ongoing special session Abbott called for redrawing voting maps and new restrictions on transgender student athletes. Montana has passed a law preventing employers from mandating workers get vaccines, and a number of states have explicitly said schools cannot require vaccinations.

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott’s latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

Abbott’s new order also carries political implications. The two-term Republican is facing pressure from two candidates in next year’s GOP primary, former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Florida Congressman and Texas state party chairman Allen West, have attacked Abbott’s COVID-19 policies and have strongly opposed vaccine mandates.

“He knows which the way the wind is blowing. He knows conservative Republican voters are tired of the vaccine mandates and tired of him being a failed leader,” Huffines tweeted.

West recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was briefly hospitalized, but also tweeted he remains opposed to vaccine mandates. West announced Monday on his social media accounts that he had returned home.

WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
MOST POPULAR

  1. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  2. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  3. Where is the homeland?

    Where is the homeland?

  4. Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister

    Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister
Recommended
Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
Kim vows to build ’invincible’ military while slamming US

Kim vows to build ’invincible’ military while slamming US
Polexit fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

'Polexit' fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland
Sydney ends coronavirus lockdown after 106 days

Sydney ends coronavirus lockdown after 106 days
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data
Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel
WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Oct. 11 said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country’s parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout.

ECONOMY Turkeys competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

Turkey's competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

The Turkish Competition Authority on Oct. 11 decided to open an investigation into e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, on whether the company violated the country's competition laws.
SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 