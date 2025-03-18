We take brave steps for terror-free Türkiye, Erdoğan says

We take brave steps for terror-free Türkiye, Erdoğan says

ANKARA
We take brave steps for terror-free Türkiye, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated that the ruling People’s Alliance has bravely addressed the terror problem and highlighted that efforts to propagate "the virus of sectarianism" in Türkiye have been successfully thwarted.

Erdoğan delivered a speech after an iftar dinner at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters late on March 17, with the participation of the members of the party’s executive branches, as well as women, youth and other branches in Ankara.

“As the People’s Alliance, we have taken a brave step in solidarity through the terror-free Türkiye initiative to settle a trouble that cost Türkiye 40 years, tens of thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of resources,” Erdoğan said.

The People’s Alliance is composed of the AKP and its main political ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), whose leader, Devlet Bahçeli, became the first official calling on jailed ringleader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, to issue a historic call on the terror organization to disband and dissolve itself.

In a statement on Feb. 27, Öcalan demanded the PKK to dissolve itself and end the armed conflict. The PKK accepted the call on March 1.

Erdoğan also stressed that the government thwarted attempts to spark new sectarian or ethnic conflicts in the country. “We have thwarted attempts to spread to our country the virus of sectarianism that eats away at our region,” he said, referring to recent incidents in the regional countries.

“We have thankfully established in our country a climate where no segment of the society is alienated due to their ethnicity or faith. We have put an end to days when the spoiled minority imposed a certain way of life on the silent majority as in the February 28 era,” he also said, referring to the military’s intervention into politics in 1997, dubbed the Feb. 28 era.

On the economy, Erdoğan stressed that the government is implementing a strict program to resolve economic problems.

“We are successfully implementing a program that will bring permanent solutions to the problems faced in the economy for some time. After spending this year in a disciplined manner as well, we will begin to take significant steps starting from next year to remedy the loss of welfare that particularly affects our citizens with fixed and lower income,” Erdoğan said.

national unity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

    Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

  2. Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

    Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

  3. Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

    Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

  4. European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

    European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

  5. UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

    UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Recommended
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader

Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader
Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta
WORLD European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

ECONOMY Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

German lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a colossal defense and infrastructure spending package proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz following concern over the U.S. stance on the Ukraine war and Europe's security.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿