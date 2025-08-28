Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power

ISTANBUL

Teknofest, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival, has kicked off with the theme “Blue Homeland,” bringing Türkiye’s maritime power and cutting-edge naval technologies together with young innovators.

Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) is the country’s strategic sea doctrine, which defines Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas and national rights and surrounding seas, and it has become a cornerstone of the nation’s security and geopolitical vision.

The event is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command and will run until Aug. 31. Under the auspices of the Presidency and hosted by the Defense Ministry, the festival has drawn young innovators, naval officers, academics and the wider public. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to be in attendance.

A spectacular naval parade took place in the Bosphorus, featuring nine vessels from the Turkish Navy led by the iconic Savarona yacht — once belonging to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk — and the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

Central to the program are competitions focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, including the Unmanned Underwater Systems Contest, the Underwater Rocket Contest and the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Contest.

Visitors will also be able to tour some of the Turkish Navy’s flagship vessels, such as TCG Anadolu, TCG Istanbul, TCG Burgazada, TCG Oruçreis, TCG Nurset, TCG Sakarya and TCG Hızırreis.

Virtual reality zones, demonstrations by the elite SAT and SAS Commando units, and a specially curated “Blue Homeland Time Tunnel” exhibition add to the festival’s immersive experience.

The festival is not only a showcase of naval platforms but also an intellectual and cultural gathering. Conferences will feature figures such as National Defense University Rector Erhan Afyoncu, historian İlber Ortaylı and Rear Admiral Mehmet Emre Sezenler. A special National Aircraft Carrier Forum will also be held.

Educational competitions aiming to engage the younger generation are also part of the event.

The Blue Homeland Essay Competition, open to high school, undergraduate and graduate students, encourages critical and academic perspectives on Türkiye’s maritime rights, security policies and geopolitical strategies.

Meanwhile, the Blue Homeland Painting Competition invites primary and middle school students to illustrate their imagination of the seas. Submissions will be shared on the NSosyal platform.