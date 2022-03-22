Teknofest contests’ deadline extended

ANKARA

The deadline for applications to the competitions organized as part of Teknofest, one of the world’s biggest aviation and technology festivals, has been extended.

The extended application period for 16 different competitions will end on March 31, according to a statement released yesterday.

Teknofest is held in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years and other Turkish cities in even years. This year, the event will be held at the Çarşamba Airport in the Black Sea province of Samsun between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.

All technology-savvy young people from abroad, including primary school students and graduates, can participate in the competitions. Those who wish to apply can access detailed information about technology competitions on the teknofest.org website.

A material support of over 12 million Turkish Liras ($810) will be granted to the teams that pass the pre-selection stage.

Applicants will be able to participate in the competitions of rocket designing, unmanned underwater systems, artificial intelligence in health, flying cars, technology for humanity, educational technologies, barrier-free living, smart transportation, biotechnology innovation, environment and energy, agricultural technologies, digital technologies in industry, tourism technologies and robotics, as well as the World Drone Cup.

Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry. Turkey’s leading technology companies, public institutions, media organizations and universities are providing support.

Teknofest, one of the world’s biggest aviation, space and technology festivals, will hold its first edition abroad in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in May.

