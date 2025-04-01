Teams seize Roman-era artifacts in Bursa

BURSA

Authorities in the northwestern province of Bursa's İnegöl district have seized a collection of ancient Roman artifacts during an operation targeting a suspect wanted for armed threats.

Gendarmerie teams raided the home of the suspect, identified only by the initials M.K., in a rural neighborhood of the district. During the search, officers found a firearm believed to have been used in connection with the crime, along with a number of historical artifacts dating back to the Roman era.

The seized items included two arrowheads, five spoons, 13 statues, one ring, eight coins, and two sculpted heads.

The suspect was taken into custody while the artifacts were confiscated for further examination.

Recently, authorities have also detained six individuals attempting to sell a human mummy believed to date back to the Middle Ages in the central province of Niğde. The artifact, which remained intact despite its age, was immediately handed over to the relevant authorities for examination and preservation.