Teams seize Roman-era artifacts in Bursa

Teams seize Roman-era artifacts in Bursa

BURSA
Teams seize Roman-era artifacts in Bursa

Authorities in the northwestern province of Bursa's İnegöl district have seized a collection of ancient Roman artifacts during an operation targeting a suspect wanted for armed threats.

Gendarmerie teams raided the home of the suspect, identified only by the initials M.K., in a rural neighborhood of the district. During the search, officers found a firearm believed to have been used in connection with the crime, along with a number of historical artifacts dating back to the Roman era.

The seized items included two arrowheads, five spoons, 13 statues, one ring, eight coins, and two sculpted heads.

The suspect was taken into custody while the artifacts were confiscated for further examination.

Recently, authorities have also detained six individuals attempting to sell a human mummy believed to date back to the Middle Ages in the central province of Niğde. The artifact, which remained intact despite its age, was immediately handed over to the relevant authorities for examination and preservation.

 

roman period,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
LATEST NEWS

  1. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

  2. Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

    Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

  3. Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

    Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

  4. Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'

    Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'

  5. Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days

    Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days
Recommended
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations

Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations
Landlord gets prison term over online harassment

Landlord gets prison term over online harassment
Copper smelting in Anatolia pre-dates previous findings by 3,000 years

Copper smelting in Anatolia pre-dates previous findings by 3,000 years
WORLD Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿