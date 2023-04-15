Tax deduction of 90 mln liras from YouTubers

Tax deduction of 90 mln liras from YouTubers

Neşe Karanfil - ISTANBUL
Tax deduction of 90 mln liras from YouTubers

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has made a tax deduction of about 90 million Turkish Liras from more than 10,000 YouTubers.

A simple taxation procedure has been introduced for those who produce content on social media and develop mobile applications.

With a regulation made in late 2021, a 15 percent withholding tax was deducted from YouTubers who opened a bank account and earned income below a certain limit. Within this framework, the number of YouTubers who opened an account with the bank was 10,663 in 2022, according to the data from the Revenue Administration.

When the regulation first came out, the limit was determined as 600,000 liras. As the limit is increased every year by the revaluation rate, it became 880,000 liras in 2022. Last year, content creators who earned income below this number had to open accounts in banks established in Türkiye to benefit from this exception.

If it is determined that an account is not opened in a Turkish bank and that the entire revenue is not deposited into the said account, a content creator may face tax penalties.

In addition, taxpayers who are found to have benefited from the exemption despite not meeting the conditions may also have to pay the missing taxes with penalties.

While the total revenue within the scope of the earnings exemption in social media content creation was 592.3 million liras, 88.9 million liras were deducted from this revenue.

In the development of applications for mobile devices, 13.4 million liras were generated, while 2 million liras were deducted from this revenue.

Thus, it was understood that Youtubers and social media content creators generated total revenue of 605,654,000 liras in 2022. A withholding tax of 90,903,000 liras was deducted from this income.

WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

    Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

  2. Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

    Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

  3. Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

    Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

  4. Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

    Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

  5. Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

    Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people
Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE
Human rights institution fines those rejecting ‘single tenants’

Human rights institution fines those rejecting ‘single tenants’
Project launched for returning smuggled artifacts to Türkiye

Project launched for returning smuggled artifacts to Türkiye
MPs call for blood donation to Red Crescent

MPs call for blood donation to Red Crescent
Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’

Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’
WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country.
ECONOMY Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 39 million passengers in the January-March period, up by 31.7 percent in the same period of 2022, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has submitted a final bid to UEFA to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Football Championships.