Tank to be sunk off Saros Gulf as part of artificial reef project

EDİRNE
In an innovative effort to enrich marine biodiversity and attract diving tourism, a decommissioned military tank is set to be sunk off the coast of İbrice Harbor in Keşan — a district of the western province of Edirne with a shoreline on the Saros Gulf— as part of a broader “Artificial Reef Project.”

 

Jointly initiated by the Edirne Governor’s Office and Edirne Saros Tourism Infrastructure Service Union (ESTAB), the initiative aims to both strengthen the underwater ecosystem in the Saros Gulf and position the region as a prominent destination for eco-friendly marine tourism.

 

The M62 T model tank, transported from the Çorlu district of the neighboring city Tekirdağ, has already arrived at İbrice. Following the completion of procedural and legal formalities, the tank is scheduled to be submerged later this month at a depth of approximately 13 meters.

 

Once deployed, it will hold the distinction of being the shallowest sunken tank in Türkiye, allowing not only professional divers but also amateur enthusiasts and surface swimmers to observe the site with ease.

 

Mehmet Özcan, the head of ESTAB and mayor of Keşan, emphasized the project’s value to the district.

 

“This isn’t just for diving enthusiasts. It will offer a unique underwater experience to every visitor to the Saros Gulf,” he said. “The tank will also serve as a new habitat for marine life. We’re committed to a tourism model that respects and harmonizes with nature.”

 

Özcan highlighted that the sunken tank will become a visual landmark and add to the region’s growing underwater attractions, which already include shipwrecks, an aircraft and an underwater museum.

 

“With each new addition, Saros becomes a richer cultural and ecological destination beneath the waves,” he noted, expressing gratitude to the Edirne Governor’s Office and all partner institutions for their support.

 

Ahmet Yumurtacı, representative of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation, underscored the accessibility of the wreck, noting its shallow placement makes it ideal for beginners. “This will undoubtedly invigorate local tourism, contribute to the economy and offer marine creatures a new home,” he concluded.

