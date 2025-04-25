Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin

Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin

MOSCOW
Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin

Russia said on Friday said the latest round of talks between President Vladimir Putin and visiting U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff were “constructive and useful.”

“A three-hour conversation took place, which was constructive and very useful,” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow following the meeting.

Ushakov was part of the Russian delegation that attended the meeting, in which the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, also participated.

He said that dialogue between Russia and the U.S. at various levels will continue to be carried out in the “most active mode,” adding that talks on Ukraine focused particularly on resuming direct talks between Moscow and Kiev.

“The conversation allowed us to further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer together, not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues,” Ushakov added.

 

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
