Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

KABUL
Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Two Afghan television channels have been taken off the airwaves for "violations against Islamic and national values,” a Taliban government spokesman said on April 18.

Rights monitors warn Taliban authorities have been cracking down on media freedoms since their return to power in 2021 as they enforce an austere vision of Islamist rule.

Ministry of Information and Culture spokesman Khubaib Ghufran said the "Barya" and "Noor" TV channels had been suspended on Tuesday for failing to abide by "journalistic principles.”

"They had programs creating confusion among the public and their owners are abroad," he told AFP. "The media violation commission suspended their operations."

He said, "their owners have even taken stands as opponents" of the Taliban government and "until their owners come here, and answer the questions posed to them, their operations will be suspended.”

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said in a statement Afghanistan's media commission had repeatedly warned "Barya" for airing remarks by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a once-powerful warlord and former prime minister, about the Taliban government.

"Noor" had received warnings because it broadcast music and the uncovered faces of female presenters, the AFJC said.

The "Barya" channel is owned by Hekmatyar's son Habiburrahman Hekmatyar.

"Barya had religious and national values in mind, not Taliban values," Habiburrahman Hekmatyar, who lives in exile and whose father has increasingly found himself at odds with Taliban authorities, said on social media platform X.

"The only thing you won't see from us is silence," he said.

The "Noor" channel is owned by Salahuddin Rabbani, who also lives in exile and served as Afghanistan's foreign minister under the former U.S.-backed government from 2015 to 2019.

shariah, pulled,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

    US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

  2. UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

    UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

  3. Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

    Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

  4. Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

    Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

  5. Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

    Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Recommended
US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of full-scale regional conflict

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine wont change military situation

Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation
Human cases of bird flu an enormous concern: WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid
Iran tells US it does not seek expansion of tensions

Iran tells US it does not seek 'expansion of tensions'
WORLD US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿