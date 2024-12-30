Syria's leader says elections could take 4 years

Syria's leader says elections could take 4 years

DAMASCUS
Syrias leader says elections could take 4 years

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Al Arabiya TV on Sunday that elections could take four years, noted the importance of ties with Iran and Russia, and called for the United States to lift sanctions.

"The election process could take four years," Sharaa told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya.

"We need to rewrite the constitution" which could take "two or three years", added Sharaa.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, outlined a roadmap for a political transition in Syria that included drafting a new constitution and holding U.N.-supervised elections.

Visiting U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen this month said he hoped Syria would "adopt a new constitution... and that we will have free and fair elections" after a transitional period.

Diplomats from the United States, Türkiye, the European Union and Arab countries who met in Jordan this month also called for "an inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government formed through a transparent process".

An interim government has been appointed to steer the country until March 1.

Sharaa expressed hope that the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would lift sanctions imposed under Assad on the now war-torn and impoverished country.

"The sanctions on Syria were issued based on the crimes that the regime committed," Sharaa said, adding that since Assad was gone, "these sanctions should be removed automatically".

Russia, Iran

 

Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), rooted in Syria's Al-Qaeda branch, is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many governments including the United States, though it has recently sought to moderate its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.

Sharaa said HTS's dissolution would be announced "during the national dialogue conference", without specifying a date, and emphasising that the dialogue would include all Syrians.

He also noted the importance of ties with Russia and Iran, both key allies of Assad, helping him claw back territory during 13 years of war before the rebels launched their offensive last month.

"Syria cannot continue without relations with an important regional country like Iran, but they must be based on respect for the sovereignty of both countries and non-interference in the affairs of both countries," Sharaa said.

Iran-backed groups including Lebanon's Hezbollah militants were heavily present in Syria under Assad, and Iran long provided what it described as military advisers to the Syrian armed forces.

"Russia is an important country and is considered the second most powerful country in the world," Sharaa said, noting the "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria".

Assad fled to Russia as rebels closed in on Damascus, and uncertainty has shrouded the future of Moscow's naval base in Tartus and its Hmeimim air base, both on Syria's Mediterranean coast.

'Investment'

 

"All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish," Sharaa added.

He also said local Kurdish-led forces which Turkey opposes should be integrated into the national army.

Swathes of north and northeast Syria are controlled by a Kurdish-led administration whose de facto army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded the fight that helped defeat Islamic State group jihadists in Syria in 2019, with U.S. backing.

"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defence ministry, we will welcome them," Sharaa said.

"Under these terms and conditions, we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," he added.

Turkey accuses the main component of the SDF, the People's Protection Units (YPG), of being affiliated with the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) at home, which both Washington and Ankara consider a "terrorist" group.

Sharaa also said regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia "will certainly have a large role in Syria's future", pointing to "a big investment opportunity for all neighbouring countries".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation
Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

Israel unveils boost to international PR budget
Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence
Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025
Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths

Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths
US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿